Which Rays players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets meet in one of the intersections of the August 31 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, fans aiming for perfection will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

There hasn’t been a lot of business between the two long-standing franchises in recent years. In total, 82 names have donned both jerseys over the decades.

Fortunately, this article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid by walking you through some of those names.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31: Which Rays players have also played for the Mets?

One of the first names that comes to mind for the Rays - Mets intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham.

The outfielder was traded by the New York Mets on trade deadline after acquiring him only last offseason. Pham also spent a season and a half with the Tampa Bay Rays between 2018 and 2019.

Rich Hill - the league’s oldest active player - also qualifies for this intersection. Hill has played for an astonishing 12 major league franchises - the Rays and Mets being two of them.

His brief stint at both clubs happened during the 2021 season - the first half of it with the Rays, and the other half with the Mets.

Braves catcher Travid D’Arnaud is another good shout for this intersection. The former All-Star began his MLB journey with the Mets, making his debut in 2013 and went on to spend seven seasons in Queens. D’Arnaud spent the majority of the 2019 campaign with the Rays before signing for the Braves later that offseason.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Check out Baseball Reference - they feature an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.