Which Red Sox pitchers have had 3000+ strikeouts in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 10 is out and it includes a cross between the Boston Red Sox and pitchers with 3000 career strikeouts. Players have to guess the name of a player with the distinction of doing both.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a game that requires good knowledge of statistics and brainstorming. Players have nine guesses to complete a 3x3 grid with names of teams or statistics in each row or column.

This creates a cross section at every cell and all answers need to be correct to complete the Immaculate Grid. Every day the game is updated with a new grid.

Today's grid involves the Boston Red Sox in the first column and 'Career 3000+ Ks' in the third row. Here's taking a look at the probable answers that players can put as a guess.

The first player that comes to mind is Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez who recorded 3,154 strikeouts in his career. The starting pitcher was one of the biggest reasons behind Boston extinguishing the Bambino Curse and winning the World Series in 2004.

Martinez was a 4x All-Star and won the Cy Young Award back-to-back in 1999 and 2000. He also won the pitching Triple Crown (most wins, strikeouts and best ERA) in 1999 and solidified his status as a major figure in the rotation.

He was selected to the Red Sox Hall of Fame and subsequently to the Baseball Hall of Fame with a 91.1% ballot.

Other pitches who have recorded 3000 career Ks and played for the Red Sox

Former pitcher Ferguson Jenkins who played briefly with the Boston Red Sox, also achieved more than 3000 Ks in his career. Jenkins spent the majority of his time with the Chicago Cubs but had a few good seasons in Boston.

Two controversial figures, Curt Schilling and Robert Clemens have also achieved the feat of 3000 Ks in their career and played for the Red Sox.

