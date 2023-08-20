Which Red Sox players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 140th puzzle on Sunday, Aug. 20. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox player has also donned the jersey of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 84 players who have played for both Boston and Toronto. One of the recent names to have featured for both teams is Reese McGuire.

McGuire played four seasons with the Blue Jays from 2018-2021, playing 141 games and smashing nine home runs. The catcher then signed for the Red Sox in August 2022 and continues to play in the MLB with the Boston outfit.

McGuire has already featured in 87 games for the Red Sox, smashing four home runs in 230 at-bats with a .300 batting average.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 20: Other Red Sox players who have also played for Blue Jays

Steve Pearce

Pearce joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and spent just under two seasons with the franchise, before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in June 2018. He helped Boston win the World Series just a few months after joining the team, winning the World Series MVP award as well.

Rob Refsnyder

Refsnyder played less than one season with the Blue Jays in 2017, featuring in 32 games. He joined the Red Sox in 2022 and is tied to the team until 2024, which includes a club option for one more season.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.