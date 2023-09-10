Which Red Sox players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with naming one player who was a member of both the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. These two teams don't have a lot in common, making today a challenging grid. In fact, only 74 players have done this.

Longtime Diamondbacks infielder Stephen Drew, who was with the team from 2006 to 2012, fits in here. He actually won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and was with them in 2014. At the time of writing, just 2% of players had tried his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10: Which Red Sox players have also played for the Diamondbacks?

Here are some of the other MLB stars who were with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox:

Clay Bucholz (2018 with ARZ, 2007-20016 with BOS)

Eric Hinske (2013 with ARZ, 2006-2007 with BOS)

Mark Melancon (2022 with ARZ, 2012 with BOS)

Wade Miley (2011-2014 with ARZ, 2015 with BOS)

Josh Reddick (2021 with ARZ, 2009-2011 with BOS)

Josh Reddick played for the Red Sox and Diamondbacks

J.D. Martinez is a good answer. The current Los Angeles Dodgers slugger played for the Diamondbacks prior to joining the Red Sox, where he would win the 2018 World Series and stay through 2022.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. All 74 players who have been on these two teams are listed there, and that will give you the rarest answer you can find and lower the rarity score by a wide margin.