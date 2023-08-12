Which Red Sox players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

August 12's MLB Immaculate Grid was a treat for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets fans as the daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about the players to have represented both clubs during their careers.

Jason Bay was the most popular name among the MLB Immaculate Grid players for today's quiz. 23% of the quizzers guess his name with only 48% of the players getting the correct answer for this particular puzzle.

Bay made his MLB debut for the San Diego Padres in 2003. However, a wrist injury saw him move to the Pittsburg Pirates midway through the season.

The 3-time All-Star won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2004 before joining the Red Sox in 2008. In his second season for the franchise, he grabbed the Silver Slugger award in 2009. The Mets signed him after Bay filed for free agency in 2009.

Tom Seaver is one of the most prominent players to have represented both franchises during his illustrious career. Seaver's most iconic moments came with the Mets from 1967 to 1986.

Before calling it quits in 1987, Seaver joined the Red Sox, but his appearances were limited in his farewell season due to a knee injury.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 12: Other Boston Red Sox and New York Mets players

Rickey Henderson: Regarded as one of the greatest baserunners to have graced the game, Rickey Henderson represented nine clubs during his 24-season-long MLB career.

The 2-time World Series champion represented the Mets from 1999 to 2000 before joining the Red Sox in 2002. The 10-time All-Star returned to the Mets as a coach in 2007.

Pedro Martínez: One of the greatest players to have played the game, Pedro Martínez's name will be always cherished by the Red Sox fans.

While Martínez made his debut for the LA Dodgers in 1992, his most successful years came with the Red Sox from 1998 to 2004. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner helped the Red Sox clinch the World Series in 2004 before joining the Mets the very next season.

He is a proud member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2015.