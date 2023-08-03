Which Red Sox players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

If you have not yet heard of the MLB Immaculate Grid, it is time that you should. Each day, baseball fans around the world are able to put their knowledge of the game to the test.

With over 100 editions released to date, the Immaculate Grid always stays true to format. Every day, users are presented with a 3x3 grid. With clues lined up on both the y-axis and the y-axis, it is up to users to populate the intersecting squares with names of players who have played for both teams. Sometimes, one or both of the teams can be replaced for a career achievement clue.

Despite the two teams occupying different leagues, the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds have similar names. Today, we will be cutting through the confusion, and listing some of the players who have appeared for both franchises.

Players who have played for the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds | MLB Immaculate Grid August 3

Any fan who watched Brad Pitt in Moneyball will know the name Scott Hatteberg. While known primarily for his rebound with Billy Beane's 2002 Oakland Athletics, the Oregon-native was a catcher for the Red Sox from 1995 until 2001.

After blowing out his elbow, he made the transition to first base, hitting .280/.374/.433 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs. Following his stint in Oakland, Hatteberg played for the Reds from 2006 until his retirement in 2008.

Boston Red Sox fans also probably remember Jonny Gomes from the 2013 World Series. A 2005 Rookie of the Year contender, Gomes played in Cincinnati from 2009 until 2011. His home run and three RBIs against the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 World Series helped the Sox win their third title in nine seasons.

In 2002, Mark Bellhorn became the first player in NL history to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in one inning. An extreme feat to be sure, the closest that the utility infielder ever came to recapturing his success on the 2002 Cubs came in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox.

In 2004, Bellhorn hit .258/.373/.512 with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs. Although he was part of the team that delivered the first World Series to Boston in 86 seasons, Bellhorn never hit the 15-home run marker again, and retired in 2007 after one season with the Reds.

"the 1999 Reds are a really fun team to watch. Sean Casey breaks a scoreless pitchers duel and Cincinnati goes f**king nuts" - The playing it cool guy

Current New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey is also eligible for his section of the Aug. 1 Immaculate Grid. Although Casey began his career in Cleveland, he came into his own in Cincinnati. His 25 home runs and 99 RBIs in 1999 handed him an All-Star appearance, and a respectable 14th place finish in MVP voting.

In Casey's seven seasons in Cincinnati, he hit .305/.371/.463 with 118 home runs and 604 RBIs. In 2008, he joined the Red Sox, and managed to hit .322 in 69 games before retiring at the end of the season.