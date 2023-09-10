Which Red Sox players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 161st puzzle on Sunday, Sept. 10. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox players have also donned the jersey of the Kansas City Royals. At the time of writing, there are 110 players who have played for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One player who ticks both categories is Mike Aviles.

Aviles made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2008. He played just under four seasons with the franchise, featuring in 301 games and hitting 24 home runs.

Aviles joined the Boston Red Sox in 2011 and spent just under two years with the team. He played 174 games and smashed 15 home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 10: Other Red Sox players who have also played for the Royals

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 10

Andrew Benintendi

Benintendi played five seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2016 to 2020. The left fielder featured in 485 games and hit 51 home runs for the team. He also helped them win the World Series in 2018.

In 2021, Benintendi joined the Kansas City Royals. He spent two years with the team, making 228 appearances and hitting 20 home runs.

Coco Crisp

Crisp played three seasons for the Red Sox from 2006 to 2008. He played 368 games for the Boston-based team and hit 21 home runs.

In 2009, Crisp played one year with the Royals, He made 49 appearances and hit three homers for the Kansas City outfit.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.