Which Red Sox players have recorded 20+ Win pitching seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 29

July 29's MLB Immaculate Grid piqued the interest of the Boston Red Sox fans as it puzzled them about the pitchers who have managed 20+ win seasons for the franchise.

Although the Boston Red Sox boasts of a rich history, 20+ win seasons have become a rarity for pitchers these days.

There have been 28 players to have dished 20+ wins in a season for the Red Sox, as the iconic Smoky Joe Wood holds the franchise record for most wins in an MLB season.

Wood set the record after bagging 34 wins in 1912, claiming the first of his three World Series titles that year. Cy Young is another legendary figure to feature on this list.

Young breached the 20-win mark in a season on four occasions. What makes his feat even more impressive is the fact that he did it in consecutive seasons from 1901 to 1904.

He leads the chart for most wins by a pitcher for the Red Sox, tied with Roger Clemens' 192 wins. Clemens is another pitcher to have managed 20+ wins in a season, as he finished with 24 wins in the 1986 season.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 29: Other players who recorded 20+ Win pitching seasons for the Red Sox

Rick Porcello: The former MLB pitcher was the most recent pitcher to breach the 20-win mark in a season for the Red Sox.

Porcello's best season from the mound came in 2016 when he recorded 22 wins. His form dipped considerably in the following season as he returned with 17 losses in 2017.

Derek Lowe: The two-time All-Star spent his best seasons for the Red Sox. He managed 21 wins in the 2002 season for Boston, garnering him a second All-Star appearance.

Pedro Martínez: The former MLB pitcher is widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers to have represented Boston.

He spent seven years with the Red Sox, featuring in the Midsummer Classic in four of those seven seasons.

Martínez achieved the feat of racking up 20 wins in a season on two occasions for the Red Sox, in 1999 and 2002.

Luis Tiant: A giant of the game in every sense of the word, Luis Tiant was renowned for his game-winning abilities from the mound in the 70s.

Tiant managed 20+ wins in a season on three occasions for the Red Sox from 1973 to 1976.