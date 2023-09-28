Which Reds pitchers have recorded 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 28

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Cincinnati Reds and a statistical achievement. There have been a few players for the Reds who have achieved 200 strikeouts in one season as a pitcher. That's an illustrious total that not many have done. In their entire history, there are just 20 seasons of it.

Sonny Gray is one of the more recent entries to this list. Long before he was a Cy Young contender with the Minnesota Twins, he was a top-notch ace for the Reds. In 2019, he recorded 205 strikeouts. At the time of writing, he had been used by 7% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 28: Which Reds pitchers have recorded 200+ strikeouts in a season?

In that same year, Luis Castillo also achieved this feat. He actually had the ninth-most strikeouts in Reds history with 226. He was an ace, and he will qualify for this prompt.

Here are all the players who recorded 200 strikeouts for the Reds:

Mario Soto • 1982 274

Jim Maloney • 1963 265

Tony Mullane • 1886 250

Jim Maloney • 1965 244

Johnny Cueto • 2014 242

Mario Soto • 1983 242

Noodles Hahn • 1901 239

Jose Rijo • 1993 227

Luis Castillo • 2019 226

Tom Seaver • 1978 226

Aaron Harang • 2007 218

Aaron Harang • 2006 216

Jim Maloney • 1966 216

Jim Maloney • 1964 214

Mario Soto • 1985 214

Tyler Mahle • 2021 210

Gary Nolan • 1967 206

Edinson Volquez • 2008 206

Sonny Gray • 2019 205

Johnny Vander Meer • 1941 202

Those two along with Johnny Cueto might be too popular to use today. They won't help your rarity score. Homer Bailey was a great pitcher for the Reds, but his career high in strikeouts for Cincinnati was 199. He may come to mind, but he won't work.

Homer Bailey did not quite have 200 strikeouts for the Reds

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and others like it can help you answer each and every prompt the Grid has every single day. It can also help you lower your rarity score by a lot.