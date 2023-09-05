Which Reds players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 156th puzzle on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has donned the jersey for the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies. Interestingly, there have been 281 players who have played for both teams.

One player who ticks both categories is Jay Bruce.

Bruce played nine seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2008 to 2016. He featured in 1,220 games and smashed 233 home runs.

In 2019, Brunce joined the Philadelphia Phillies and played two years with the team. He played 83 games and hit 18 home runs.

Bruce played 14 seasons in the MLB and earned three All-Star honors. He also won two Silver Slugger awards before retiring in 2021.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 5: Other Reds players who have played for the Phillies

Nick Castellanos

Castellanos joined the Cincinnati Reds in 2020 and played two seasons with the franchise. He played 198 games and smashed 48 home runs for the team.

In 2022, Castellano signed for the Philadelphia Phillies. He continues to play for the team, having racked up 35 home runs in 270 games thus far.

Castellano is a two-time All-Star and also won the Silver Slugger Award in 2021.

Paul Bako

Bako played one season with the Reds in 2008. He hit six homers in 99 games for the Cincinnati-based franchise.

In 2009, Bako joined the Phillies and played one year with the franchise. He featured in 44 games, hitting three home runs before retiring from baseball.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.