Which Reds players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 5 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections pairs them with arguably baseball’s greatest accolade - the ‘Hall of Fame’ honor.

Fans aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one National Baseball Hall of Famer, who had a stint with the Reds in their career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 156 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

A total of 37 Hall of Famers have proudly donned the Reds jersey at some point, leaving participants with some obvious names to choose from.

However, if you are struggling with this intersection, this article is just for you. We will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5: Which Reds players are in the Hall of Fame?

The first name that comes to mind for the Reds - Hall of Fame intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Just like his father, Junior spent a good portion of his career with the Reds, enjoying nine fruitful seasons between 2000 and 2008. He made it to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Tom Seaver, another first-ballot Hall of Famer, also qualifies as a valid answer for this intersection. The New York Mets icon spent six seasons with the Reds between 1977 and 1982. Seaver also has a place in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Other possible answer for this intersection include:

Jake Beckley

Johnny Bench

Jim Bottomley

Mordecai Brown

Sam Crawford

Kiki Cuyler

Buck Ewing

Chick Hafey

Jesse Haines

Harry Heilmann

Joe Kelley

George Kelly

Barry Larkin

Ernie Lombardi

Rube Marquard

Christy Mathewson

Bid McPhee

Joe Morgan

Tony Pérez

Old Hoss Radbourn

Eppa Rixey

Frank Robinson

Scott Rolen

Edd Roush

Amos Rusie

Al Simmons

Lee Smith

Joe Tinker

Dazzy Vance

Lloyd Waner

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.