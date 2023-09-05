Which Reds players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 5 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections pairs them with arguably baseball’s greatest accolade - the ‘Hall of Fame’ honor.
Fans aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one National Baseball Hall of Famer, who had a stint with the Reds in their career.
"Immaculate Grid 156 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid
A total of 37 Hall of Famers have proudly donned the Reds jersey at some point, leaving participants with some obvious names to choose from.
However, if you are struggling with this intersection, this article is just for you. We will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5: Which Reds players are in the Hall of Fame?
The first name that comes to mind for the Reds - Hall of Fame intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr.
Just like his father, Junior spent a good portion of his career with the Reds, enjoying nine fruitful seasons between 2000 and 2008. He made it to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Tom Seaver, another first-ballot Hall of Famer, also qualifies as a valid answer for this intersection. The New York Mets icon spent six seasons with the Reds between 1977 and 1982. Seaver also has a place in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.
Other possible answer for this intersection include:
- Jake Beckley
- Johnny Bench
- Jim Bottomley
- Mordecai Brown
- Sam Crawford
- Kiki Cuyler
- Buck Ewing
- Chick Hafey
- Jesse Haines
- Harry Heilmann
- Joe Kelley
- George Kelly
- Barry Larkin
- Ernie Lombardi
- Rube Marquard
- Christy Mathewson
- Bid McPhee
- Joe Morgan
- Tony Pérez
- Old Hoss Radbourn
- Eppa Rixey
- Frank Robinson
- Scott Rolen
- Edd Roush
- Amos Rusie
- Al Simmons
- Lee Smith
- Joe Tinker
- Dazzy Vance
- Lloyd Waner
Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.