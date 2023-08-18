Which Rockies hitters have recorded 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 18

August 18's MLB Immaculate Grid dished out a treat to Colorado Rockies fans as the daily puzzle game features Rockies players to have recorded 100+ RBIs in a season.

There are 31 different Rockies players who have managed to breach that mark over the years. An overwhelming 91% of the players guessed the correct answer for the puzzle with Todd Helton being the most popular name among fans of the game.

A one-club man through the entirety of his 17-year-long MLB career, Todd Helton bagged several accolades with the Rockies. The five-time All-Star made his major league debut in 1997 and finished, as runner-up in the Rookie of the Year award in 1998.

The 1999 season witnessed the former first baseman emerge as one of the most prolific players in the division as he breached the 100+ RBIs mark for the first time in his career, along with smashing 35 homers.

The Rockies icon bettered his numbers in the following seasons, breaching 100+ RBIs for four consecutive seasons. By the time the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner retired from the game, he set the record for most home runs and RBIs in the franchise's history.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 18: Other Rockies players with 100+ RBIs in a season

Nolan Arenado: A modern-era great in his own rights, Nolan Arenado represented the best of the Rockies during the 2010s. The 32-year-old third baseman is the only player in history to have won the Gold Glove award in all his first ten seasons in the league.

Arenado was handed his MLB debut by the Rockies in 2013 and stayed with the franchise until 2022. During his illustrious stint with the club, he managed to register 100+ RBIs in a season for five consecutive years before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

Trevor Story: The two-time All-Star is one of the more recent Rockies players to have enjoyed great individual success with the franchise.

Story made his MLB debut for the Rockies in 2016 after José Reyes' suspension. While he enjoyed a decent start to his career in his first two seasons with the club, Story came into his own in the 2018 season. He managed a career-best 37 homers that year, along with bagging 108 RBIs.