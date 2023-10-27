Which Rockies players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27

The October 27 MLB Immaculate Grid pairs the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox in one of its intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score must name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 208 + Bonus Challenge... Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try using ONLY players who are currently in the majors! Retweet or reply with your score! #immaculategrid" - Immaculate Grid

There has been a limited crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, only 53 players have donned both jerseys.

Fortunately, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27: Which Rockies players have also played for the White Sox?

The first name that immediately springs to mind for the Rockies - White Sox intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Tommy Kahnle.

The Yankees reliever started his major league journey with the Rockies in 2014. He spent a couple of seasons in Colorado before he was traded to the White Sox, where he would spend two seasons as well.

White Sox legend Jose Contreras is an excellent shout for this intersection. He was part of their 2005 World Series-winning championship squad.

Contreras spent six seasons in Chicago between 2004 and 09 before being traded to the Rockies, whom he would play for only half a season

Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Ellis Burks also qualifies for this intersection. The outfielder played only one season (1993) for the White Sox and five for the Rockies between 1994 and 98.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Sandy Alomar

Yonder Alonso

Daryl Boston

Ellis Burks

John Cangelosi

Simon Castro

Royce Clayton

Alex Colomé

José Contreras

Nelson Cruz

Joe Davenport

Octavio Dotel

Jon Garland

Dustin Garneau

Ross Gload

Charles Johnson

Matt Lindstrom

Boone Logan

Sean Lowe

Aaron Miles

Jayson Nix

Greg Norton

Miguel Olivo

Pablo Ozuna

Paul Phillips

Juan Pierre

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.