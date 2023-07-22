Which Rookie of the Year award-winning players have also been MVPs? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

The MLB Immaculate Grid's puzzle for July 22 is out and involves a cross between players who have won both the Rookie of the Year award and the MVP award.

The MLB Immaculate Grid's today's puzzle includes two statistics in the last rows and columns. The third row contains 'Rookie of the Year' whereas the third column contains 'MVP'. So fans have to name players who have won both these awards during their careers.

In recent years, a few rookies have gone on to make a name for themselves. Furthermore, with experience, they have evolved into important figures in their rosters. Some of the biggest names in the game like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have both gone on to achieve the feat.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have won back-to-back ROTY and MVP

Judge is a five-time All-Star with the New York Yankees. After six successful seasons, he was named the Yankees captain as he became the first to hold the position since Derek Jeter's retirement in 2014.

That came after a record-breaking 2022 season that saw Judge breaking Roger Maris 'AL home run record with 62 blasts in the regular season.

In 2017, the current Yanks roster leader won the AL Rookie of the Year in his first full season with the club. His remarkable 2022 campaign was also rewarded with the American League MVP award.

Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, won the Rookie of the Year award in 2018 in his first year with the Los Angeles Angels after making it all the way to MLB from Japan. Since then he has had record-breaking seasons as the only two-way player in the league.

Interestingly, his stellar performances in the 2021 season saw him win the AL MVP, a year before Judge took the title. Both players are extremely crucial for their team's success and are among the biggest players in the world of baseball.

