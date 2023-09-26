Which Royals players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

The Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in one of the intersections of the Sept. 26 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants are required to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

There hasn’t been a lot of crossover between these two long-standing franchises. Only 61 players in history have donned both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26: Which Royals players have also played for the Diamondbacks?

The people’s choice for the Royals-Diamondbacks intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Zach Greinke. At the time of writing, 78% of participants have gone with the veteran pitcher.

Greinke began his major league journey with the Kansas City Royals in 2004 and spent seven seasons with the franchise during his first spell. He returned to the Royals last season with the hope of finishing his career where it all began.

The six-time Gold Glove winner also spent four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks between 2016 and 19.

Former infielder Tony Abreu also qualifies for this intersection. Abreu played one season each for the Royals (2012) and Diamondbacks (2010).

Some other possible answers for this intersection incluse:

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.