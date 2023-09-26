Which Royals players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

MLB Immaculate Grid is one of the best ways for baseball fans to put their knowledge to the test. Each day, a brand new puzzle is dropped for fans to enjoy.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid is made up of nine squares. By using the six clues lined up along the axes, users are able to populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB stars, both past and present.

On September 26, Immaculate Grid asked, among other things, for players who have appeared for both the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees. Below are some viable names.

Players who have played for the Yankees and Royals | MLB Immaculate Grid September 26

In 2010, while playing for the Cincinnati Reds, relief man Aroldis Chapman threw a 105 mile per hour pitch. While debate surrounds the proposition that this was the fastest pitch ever, it was still exemplary of the gas that Chapman throws. A former political prisoner in Cuba, Chapman was traded from the Reds to the Yankees in 2015. After gaining All-Star nods in three of his seven seasons with the Yankees, Chapman signed a one-year contract with the Royals ahead of the 2023 season, and was traded to Texas at the trade deadline this year.

"Aroldis Chapman strikes out Mike Trout with a 103 mph fastball #Royals" - KC Sports Network

Between 1995 and 2000, Royals outfielder Johnny Damon became increasingly more dominant. In his last season with the Royals, 2000, Damon hit .327/.382/.495 with 16 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a league-high 46 steals. Following an eventful three seasons with the Boston Red Sox that included a World Series win, Damon went to the Yankees for 2006, causing a lot of consternation among fans in Boston. In 2009, he registered his 2000th career hit, and second career World Series.

It was a dream come true for pitcher David Cone when he was drafted by the Royals, his hometown team, in 1981. In 1988, Cone posted an ERA of 2.22 to accompany his 20-3 record. In 1994, after some years away, he returned to the Kansas City Royals, posting 132 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.94 to win the AL Cy Young. In 1995, he joined the Yankees, where he would win three World Series, and toss a perfect game in 1999.

"David Cone's perfect game (July 18, 1999)" - ZT

Melky Cabrera began his career with the Yankees in 2005, but never showed any strong ability to hit for power. After coming to the Royals in 2011, his stats took off. 2011 saw the Dominican outfielder hit .305/.339/.470 for the Royals alongside 18 home runs and 87 RBIs. The 2012 All-Star MVP with the San Francisco Giants, Cabrera would later be suspended for 50 games on account of revelations that he had been using PEDs to pad his stats.