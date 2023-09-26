Which Royals players have won a Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

The Kansas City Royals are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 26 MLB Immaculate Grid. They have been paired with the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award in one of today’s intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one Royals rookie who made a serious impression in their debut season and went on to win the prestigious accolade.

This juncture may prove challenging. At the time of writing, only 36% of players have cracked the intersection in one attempt.

Only four players in Royals' franchise history have won the ROTY award. In this article, we walk you through all four possible answers in order to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers Sept. 26: Which Royals players have won the Rookie of the Year award?

Ángel Berroa remains the last Royal to win Rookie of the Year. The former shortstop made his major league debut in 2001 but spent most of that season switching between Single and Double-A. The next year, he was promoted to Triple-A as he continued to impress.

In 2003, Berroa well and truly arrived in the big leagues. Following the departure of Neifi Perez, Berroa was trusted with being the Royals’ starting shortstop. He ended that year with a .287 batting average, 17 home runs, 73 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He was eventually promoted to the top of the Royals’ batting order. His impressive season rightfully earned him the ROTY title.

The people’s choice for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Carlos Beltran. Over 50% of players have gone with the former outfielder. Beltran made his major league debut in Sept. 1998, but it was the year after when he truly shone in his first full campaign.

His performances in the minor leagues were impressive enough to earn him the Royals’ starting center fielder and leadoff hitter spot. His incredible power slowly saw him move up their batting order.

By the end of the season, Beltran had batted .293 with 22 home runs, 108 RBIs and 27 stolen bases - numbers that were impressive enough to win him the 1999 ROTY title.

While he quit professional baseball abruptly, no one can forget Bob Hamelin’s debut 1994 rookie season. ‘The Hammer’ batted .282 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs on his way to winning the ROTY title during the strike-shortened campaign.

The first Royal to win the prestigious accolade is baseball great Lou Piniella. ‘Sweet Lou’ won the AL ROTY title in 1969.