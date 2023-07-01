Which San Francisco Giants players have had 100+ RBI seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid July 1 

The MLB Immaculate Grid has taken the internet by storm, challenging enthusiasts with its daily trivia game. With just nine guesses, players strive for an immaculate score, testing their knowledge in a race against the clock.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid featuring different categories above each grid. Participants must accurately fill the grid with corresponding answers using only nine guesses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With little room for error, fans must rely on their deep baseball knowledge and quick thinking to achieve a perfect score.

Refreshed daily, the game offers a fresh challenge, providing baseball aficionados with the opportunity to put their skills to the test time and time again.

From player stats and team history to iconic moments and records, the MLB Immaculate Grid covers a wide range of topics, ensuring that players are engaged and challenged every day.

For the July 1 Immaculate Grid, here is a list of San Francisco Giants players who have had 100+ RBI seasons:

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

Willie Mays

Willie Mays had multiple 100+ RBI seasons during his time with the San Francisco Giants. He achieved this feat several times throughout his career, including in 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, and 1965.

Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds had numerous 100+ RBI seasons during his tenure with the San Fransisco Giants. He had an impressive stretch from 1993 to 2004 where he achieved this feat every season except for 1999. Bonds also had a remarkable 130 RBI season in 1993.

Jeff Kent

Jeff Kent, a former San Francisco Giants second baseman, had two seasons with 100+ RBI. He accomplished this in 1998 and 2000, with 128 and 125 RBI, respectively.

Orlando Cepeda

Orlando Cepeda, a former San Francisco Giants first baseman, had several 100+ RBI seasons. Notably, he achieved this feat in 1958, 1961, and 1962, with 105, 142, and 100 RBI respectively.

Matt Williams

Matt Williams, a former San Francisco Giants third baseman, had two 100+ RBI seasons. He achieved this in 1990 and 1993, with 122 and 110 RBI respectively.

Poll : 0 votes