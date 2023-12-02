Which San Francisco Giants players never played for other franchises? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers December 2

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid posts a new puzzle for fans everywhere to enjoy. With nearly 300 editions to date, there is no better way for fans of all ages to test their knowledge.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. The daily challenge presents users with nine squares that are to be populated by consulting the relevant clues. Both current and former MLB players are eligible for each Immaculate Grid release.

On Dec. 2, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the San Francisco Giants who have spent their entire careers with the team. With 15 players who match that description, the Giants have more than any other National League team. Let's examine some possible answers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 244. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Which San Francisco Giants players have spent their entire careers with the team | MLB Immaculate Grid answers December 2

Matt Cain

Pitcher Matt Cain was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 2002 Draft. In 2006, his first full season in the team's rotation, Cain tossed 190 innings, posting a 13-12 record and a 4.15 ERA to finish fifth in that year's Rookie of the Year voting.

During the entire 2010 postseason that saw the Giants defeat the Texas Rangers, Cain did not allow a run. In 2012, Cain finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting after going 16-5 with a 2.79 ERA. Cain also threw the 22nd perfect game in league history that year.

Expand Tweet

"10 years ago today, Matt Cain threw the 22nd perfect game in @MLB history" - SF Giants

Brandon Crawford

Brandon Crawford blasted a Grand Slam in his first MLB game in May 2011 off of the Milwaukee Brewers, and so began one of the most iconic careers in modern Giants history. A four-time Gold Glove, the shortstop became the longest tenured Giant in 2023 after the departure of Brandon Belt.

Scott Garrelts

Pitcher Scott Garrelts was a fixture of the Giants' 1989 postseason run that saw them win the World Series against the Oakland Athletics. The Illinois-born starter also posted a league-best ERA of 2.28 in 1989, as well as a WHIP of just 1.009.

Buster Posey

Catcher Buster Posey reminds a lot of Giants fans of some very special moments. Posey hit .305/.357/.505 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs in his freshman season of 2010, winning the World Series and Rookie of the Year honors. After winning the MVP Award in 2012, Posey's 2013 contract with the Giants was the largest in team history, earmarking some $167 over 8 years. Posey now serves on the Giants' ownership board.

Expand Tweet

"The final home run of Buster Posey's career was a memorable one:" - Alex Pavlovic

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.