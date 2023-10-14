Which Silver Slugger has also recorded 500+ home runs in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14

Saturday's Immaculate Grid(Oct. 14) asks fans to name players who have recorded more than 500 home runs and have won the Silver Slugger award in their career. By seeing 500+ home runs, one could easily start thinking about Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols and other big names who are now or will be a part of the Hall of Fame.

There are only 16 players you can choose from and many of them are already part of the Hall of Fame.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 14: Silver Slugger who has also recorded 500+ home runs in their career

Barry Bonds

Bonds, considered as the greatest baseball player of all time, received a record seven National League (NL) Most Valuable Performer Awards, 12 Silver Slugger Awards, and 14 All-Star selections. Many MLB hitting records are held by him, including the most career home runs (762), the most home runs in a single season (73, achieved in 2001), and the most career walks.

He split his time between the Pittsburgh Pirates(1986-1992) and the San Francisco Giants(1993-2007). To this date, his records stand and the closest to his home run record was Hank Aaron with 755 dingers.

Albert Pujols

Pujols was named National League (NL) MVP in 2005, 2008, and 2009, and is an 11-time All-Star (2001, 2003-2010, 2015, 2022). He is a six-time Silver Slugger who has twice led the National League in home runs, as well as once leading the league in hitting average, doubles, and runs batted in (RBIs).

He has smashed 703 home runs which is 4th-all-time in the HR leaderboard trailing some of the greats of the game. He enjoyed most of his success with the St. Louis Cardinals, having won two World Series titles with them in 2006 and 2011.

Here are other players who have hit 500+ home runs with a Silver Slugger award.

Miguel Cabrera Ken Griffey Jr. Reggie Jackson Mark McGwire Eddie Murray David Ortiz Rafael Palmeiro Manny Ramírez Álex Rodríguez Mike Schmidt Gary Sheffield Sammy Sosa Frank Thomas Jim Thome