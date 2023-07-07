Which St. Louis Cardinals have also played for Colorado Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 7

The July 7 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle has been revealed, highlighting the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies as the featured teams.

The Immaculate Grid has received considerable praise from fans of baseball. It offers a 3x3 grid format in which participants are presented with team names or statistics to be arranged in rows and columns.

Participants have the opportunity to complete each cross-section with precision using nine attempts, and a new grid is introduced on a daily basis, ensuring a constant source of fresh challenges.

Many players have played for both of these teams over the years, one of them being Nolan Arenado.

Nolan Arenado is an exceptional third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, known for his outstanding offensive and defensive skills. Notably, he holds the remarkable record of winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in each of his first 10 MLB seasons, a feat unmatched by any other infielder.

Starting his career with the Colorado Rockies in 2013, Arenado was traded to the Cardinals before the 2021 season. He has been named an MLB All-Star eight times and earned numerous defensive accolades including Fielding Bible and Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

He also holds an impressive streak of six consecutive Rawlings Platinum Gloves.

Offensively, he has received five Silver Slugger Awards, led the league in home runs and RBIs twice, and currently leads all major leaguers in RBIs since 2015.

Nolan Arenado is one of the most recent players to have played for both the Cardinals and the Rockies.

Other correct responses include Austin Gomber, Mitchell Boggs, Roberto Mejia, and Mark Thompson.

Other MLB players who have played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies

Another player who recently played for both teams is Austin Gomber.

Austin Gomber is a pitcher who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2014 MLB Draft. He showed promise in the minors, including a standout season with the Peoria Chiefs in 2015 where he led the league in wins, strikeouts and batting average against.

Gomber made his major league debut in 2018 and recorded a solid 6-2 record with a 4.44 ERA in 29 games. In the shortened 2020 season, he impressed with a 1.86 ERA in 10 appearances.

Gomber was then traded to the Colorado Rockies in 2021, where he made 23 starts before his season was cut short due to a lower back stress fracture.

