Which Tigers players have a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4

The Detroit Tigers are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 4 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections pairs them with the ‘100+ RBI season’ milestone.

Therefore, fans aiming for a perfect score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has notched 100 RBIs or more in a single season while playing for the Tigers.

Only 44 players in Tigers’ franchise history satisfy the condition, but a few of those name are obvious and stand out.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, fear not. This article is here to guide you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4: Which Tigers players have a 100+ RBI season?

The most obvious answer for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid is Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera. It’s no surprise that Miggy is the people’s choice, with 42% of participants naming the 12x All-Star for this intersection.

Miggy registered 127 RBIs in 2008, 103 RBIs the year after, 105 RBIs in 2011, 139 RBIs during his triple crown 2012 campaign, 137 RBIs in 2013 and 108 RBIs in 2016.

J.D. Martinez is another good shout for this intersection. The six-time All-Star spent four seasons with the Tigers (2014-17) and notched 102 RBIs during the 2015 campaign.

Nick Castellnanos remains the last Tiger with a 100+ RBI season, doing so during the 2017 season. Castellanos started his major league journey with the Tigers, making his debut in 2013.

Although his time with the Tigers didn't end the way he would have hoped for, Castellanos still has the most RBIs by a Tigers hitter in the last five seasons.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Carlos Guillén

Magglio Ordóñez

Bobby Higginson

Dean Palmer

Damion Easley

Tony Clark

Travis Fryman

Victor Martinez

Prince Fielder

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.