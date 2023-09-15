Which Tigers players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

Every day, the MLB Immaculate Grid features a new puzzle. Despite only appearing this season, the Baseball Reference game continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans of all ages.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple format. Users are presented with six clues and nine squares. In order to be successful, they must populate the squares with intersecting values. While team names are usually given as clues, sometimes statistical values are included instead.

On September 15, MLB Immaculate Grid asked for players who have appeared for both the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. Let's take a look at some of the top viable names.

"Immaculate Grid 166 + Bonus Challenge. Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try to fill the grid using ONLY Hall of Famers!" - Immaculate Grid

Which players have appeared for the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid September 15

Outfielder Nick Castellanos broke into the league in a big way when he made his debut for the Detroit Tigers in 2013. A dangerous combination of speed and power, Castellanos led MLB in triples, hitting 10 with the Tigers in 2017.

After his time in Detroit, Castellanos joined the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. In 2021, his 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and .309 batting average were enough for him to gain his first All-Star appearance and win a Silver Slugger.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Florida native inked a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies. An All-Star again this year, Castellanos currently has 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 36 doubles this year in Philly.

"FUN FACT: Nick Castellanos is the only NL player that HAS NOT committed an error this season. Who woulda thought?" - Odds Shark

It took a few years for 1974 Tigers first-rounder Lance Parrish to come into his own, but when he did, everywhere knew it. The 1980 Silver Slugger followed up on his success in 1982, hitting .284/.338/.529 with 32 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Over the next four seasons, the catcher hit .259/.313/.471 with 110 home runs and 372 RBIs. In 1987, he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he would play for the next two seasons. Parrish's 324 home runs rank fourth all-time among catchers.

Puerto Rican reliever Willie Hernandez began his career with the Chicago Cubs. In seven-and-a-half seasons, the lefthander pitched decently, but did not turn any heads.

In 1983, he was traded to the Phillies, where he added a cutter and a screwball to his arsenal of pitches. In 1984, he was the best closer in baseball, posting 32 saves in a league-best 80 appearances, all while maintaining an ERA under 2.00, winning the AL Cy Young Award and MVP concurrently. After his retirement in 1989, he returned to Puerto Rico to work on a cattle farm.

"Guillermo "Willie" Hernández became the first Puerto Rican pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in 1984. #HispanicHeritageMonth" - Detroit Tigers

2018 Phillies draft pick Matt Vierling made his debut with the team in 2021. In 2022, his first full MLB season, the 6-foot-3 utility infielder hit .246/.297/.351 with 6 home runs and 32 RBIs.

In January 2023, he was sent to the Detroit Tigers in a multi-player deal. In 118 games this season, Vierling owns a .268 average with 9 home runs and 37 RBIs.