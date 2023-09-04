Which Tigers players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid of September 4 has challenged users to identify players who have represented both the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

A total of 201 players have played for both teams and are valid answers to today's Immaculate Grid.

The most popular answer is Magglio Ordonez, who exclusively played for these two franchises throughout his 15-year career.

The six-time All-Star debuted with the White Sox in 1997. In 1,001 games for the White Sox, Ordonez maintained an OPS of .889. He joined the Detroit Tigers in 2005 and stayed with the team until his retirement. He won three Silver Sluggers throughout his illustrious career.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 4: Other Tigers and White Sox players

Jim Landis

Two-time All-Star Jim Landis debuted in 1957 with the Chicago White Sox at the age of 23. Since then, Landis played 1063 games for the White Sox with an OPS of .731.

The five-time Gold Glove winner left the White Sox in 1964 and had short stints with a few teams. He started 25 games for the Detroit Tigers in 1967 and maintained an OPS of .637.

Chet Lemon

Three-time All-Star Chet Lemon also fits the bill. Like Ordonez, Lemon exclusively played for the White Sox and the Tigers throughout his career. The centerfielder lent his talents to the White Sox for 7 years, having an OPS of .814.

However, Lemon is better known for his time with the Tigers. He donned the Tigers jersey in 1982 and played in 1203 games. Lemon won the 1984 World Series with the Tigers.

Alex Avila

Catcher Alex Avila made his first appearance in a Tigers jersey in 2009. Avila played 760 games for the franchise and was named an All-Star in 2011. He also won the Silver Slugger the very same year. Over the eight years he played in Detroit, Avila had an OPS of .754.

He later joined the White Sox in 2016 and played only 57 games for them before leaving for the Cubs.

Some other answers to today's Immaculate Grid are:

