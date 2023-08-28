Which Tigers players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for the delight of baseball fans everywhere. Seemingly overnight, Baseball Reference's game has become one of the most popular exercizes of its kind.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes with three clues lined up along to x-axis and three clues lined up along the y-axis. It is up to the users to populate the nine squares using the afforementioned clues for reference. While team names are usually given, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On Aug. 28, Immaculate Grid asked fans for Detroit Tigers players who have won a Gold Glove during their time with the team. Today, we will be taking a look at some of the most relevant, viable names.

"Immaculate Grid 148. Retweet or reply with your score" - Immaculate Grid

Detroit Tigers Gold Glovers | MLB Immaculate Grid August 28

Placido Polanco won two Gold Gloves during his time with the Tigers. The journeyman utility infielder finally began receiving praise for his defensive play after coming to Detroit in 2006.

In 2007, Polanco hit .341/.388/.458 in 142 games, making zero infield errors in 141 games at second base. By the time Polanco retired in 2013 as a member of the Miami Marlins, his 99.27% fielding percentage at second base was the highest-all time at the position.

"Aug. 13, 2007: Plácido Polanco sets an MLB record for second basemen with his 144th errorless game" - Tigers History

The first Tigers player to win a Gold Glove was Al Kaline. A right fielder known for his cannon of an arm, Kaline spent his entire 22-year career with the Tigers. His first Gold Glove came in 1957, and he would follow up with nine more before retiring in 1974, and being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980.

Speedster Ian Kinsler was one of the most effective second baseman that the Tigers have ever had. After several successful seasons playing for the Texas Rangers, Kinsler joined the Tigers in 2014, hitting .275 in an MLB-best 726 plate appearances. In 2016, Kinsler won the second base Gold Glove after second in putouts and assists, as well as fifth in fielding percentage and successful double play conversions.

"Today, Ian Kinsler was presented with his first career Rawlings Gold Glove from the 2016 season"

Alan Trammell, who currently serves as a special assistant to the Detroit Tigers, won four Gold Gloves during his time playing for the team. Known as one of the best-hitting shortstops of his time, Trammell's first Gold Glove came in 1980. His smooth throwing arm and agility earned him three more Gold Gloves, as well as a Hall of Fame induction in 2018.