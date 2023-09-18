Which Twins pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18

Immaculate Grid is an online baseball quiz game that enjoys substantial popularity among fans everywhere. Despite its relatively young age, many fans look forward to the newest daily edition.

The Immaculate Grid follows a fairly simple format. Users must take clues into account to populate the nine grid squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are most commonly given, sometimes statistical values are also used as clues.

On September 18, Immaculate Grid asked for players who have recorded at least 20 wins on the mound pitching for the Minnesota Twins. Let's take a look at some top names,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 169. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Minnesota Twins pitchers who have recorded 20 win seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid September 18

The most recent Twins ace to accomplish the feat was Johan Santana, who did so in 2004. That year, the Venezuelan's 2.61 ERA led the entire league, as did 265 strikeouts. Additionally, his 20-6 record was enough for him to win the first of his two Cy Young Awards he would receive as a member of the Twins. In 2008, Santrana joined the New York Mets, with whom he would finish his career in 2012.

Expand Tweet

"Johan Santana was pretty good in 2004." - Jeff

1997 was the best season of starting pitcher Brad Radke's career. That season saw right-handed Cheesehead post an ERA of 3.87 in an AL-best 35 starts. 20 of those 35 starts would be converted into wins, and Radke finished third in AL Cy Young voting, behind eventual winner Roger Clemens of the Toronto Blue Jays.

1991 was a very special season for Minnesota Twins fans. In addition to winning their first and only franchise World Series, defeating the Atlanta Braves, pitcher Scott Erickson was firing. Just 23 years old, Erickson posted a 3.18 ERA to accompany his AL-best 20 wins. Incidentally, his 19 losses in 1993 would also lead the AL in the category that year.

Expand Tweet

"On this date in 1994, Twins Pitcher Scott Erickson pitched a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers." - Minnesota Twins

Cuban ace Camillo Pascual was the first player in Minnesota Twins history to reach the 20-win milestone. He did so in 1962, which was merely the Twins' second season that they existed. He also went the distance, putting 18 complete games that year, and five of them were shutouts, and put up an MLB-best 206 strikeouts.