Which Twins players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for fans to enjoy. Put on by Baseball Reference, the quiz is great for fans regardless of age.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes complete with nine squares. By using the clues given on each axis, users are able to populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB players. Usually, team names are used as hints, although sometimes a statistical value is used instead.

On August 31, MLB Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have played for the Atlanta Braves as well as the Minnesota Twins. Today, we will be profiling some top names.

Players who have played for Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves | MLB Immaculate Grid August 31

Josh Donaldson won the 2015 AL MVP Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. In the succeeding years, he played with both of these teams. In 2019, he signed a one-year deal with the Braves. That season, the third baseman batted .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs. Additionally, he drew 100 walks to be named the NL comeback player of the year. In 2020, he signed a four-year deal worth $92 million, but would be traded to the Yankees two years later.

Catcher Curt Suzuki's first and only All-Star nod of his career came after he hit .288/.345/.383 with 61 RBIs as a member of the 2014 Minnesota Twins. The Hawaiian, esteemed for his defensive abilities, joined the Braves in 2017, and connected for a career-best 19 home runs that season.

Curacao-born shortstop Andrelton Simmons is another viable grid answer today. Simmons made his MLB debut for the 2012 Atlanta Braves. The following season, he hit 17 home runs, 59 RBIs, and was awarded a Gold Glove for his play at short. Often likened to countryman Andruw Jones, Simmonds appeared in 130 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2021, hitting .223 with 3 home runs and 31 RBIs.

1963 was the third season that the Twins were in existence. It was also the year that outfielder Jimmie Hall hit 33 home runs and 80 RBIs to register a third-place finish in AL Rookie of the Year Award voting. In fact, Hall's 33 homers as a rookie were more than he hit in his last four seasons in MLB. He retired in 1970 after a brief stint with the Atlanta Braves.