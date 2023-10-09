Which Twins players have also played for the Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 9

On October 9, the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins collided on the MLB Immaculate Grid. That means it is your job to name one player who played for both of these teams throughout their careers. They haven't had a ton of crossover since they play in totally opposite leagues. Nevertheless, there are 120 possible choices.

Lance Lynn immediately comes to mind for this prompt. He spent the 2018 season as part of the Twins rotation and was a longtime pitcher for the Cardinals from 2011-2017. At the time of writing, he'd been used by 16% of players, so he's fairly rare.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 9: Which Twins players have also played for the Cardinals?

See here for some other players who have been on the Twins and Cardinals at any time during their career:

Zach Duke (2018 with MIN, 2016-2017 with STL)

John Gant (2021 with MIN, 2017-2021 with STL)

Kyle Lohse (2001-2006 with MIN, 2008-2012 with STL)

Jason Marquis (2012 with MIN, 204-2006 with STL)

Nick Punto (2004-2010 with MIN, 2011 with STL)

Catcher AJ Pierzynski was with both of these teams. He spent the 1998 to 2003 seasons as part of the Twins catching rotation. In 2014, he joined the Cardinals and became a perfect answer.

Aj Pierzynski played for the Cardinals and Twins

Be sure to check out our other articles of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and many others like it come out every single day, with correct answers provided for all nine prompts. They may even be able to help get your rarity score down.