Which Twins players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9

The Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants are two of the teams featured on the August 9 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Fans aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one player, current or former, who has played for both clubs in their career.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises. To be precise, 128 players have proudly donned both jerseys. While that leaves us with several answers to choose from, an ‘immaculate’ guess is harder than it sounds.

According to Baseball Reference, only 34% of participants have gotten this intersection right at the first attempt. Thankfully, this article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9: Which Twins players have also played for the Giants?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Taylor Rogers is the first name that comes to mind for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. The southpaw signed for the Giants only last off-season but it was at the Minnesota Twins where Rogers started his major league journey.

The former All-Star closer was selected by the Twins in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Rogers was called up to the major leagues ahead of the 2016 season, going on to play a key role in the Twins bullpen before being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022.

Former Twins catcher A.J. Pierzynski is another good guess. The two-time All-Star, just like Rogers, started his career in Minnesota after being selected in the 3rd round of the 1994 MLB draft. Pierzynski spent just one season (2004) with the Giants before moving to the White Sox, where he would go on to become a World Series champion the very next year.

Speaking of the Fall Classic, how can one forget Twins Hall of Famer Dan Gladden? The Twins have won the World Series three times, and Gladden was a part of two of those championship winning campaigns - 1987 and 1991. However, it was at the Giants where the former left fielder started his major league career after being signed as an amateur free agent in 1979.

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who has ever played even a single inning for either franchise.