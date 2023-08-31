Which Twins players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

Each day, baseball fans can avail themselves of the Immaculate Grid. The fun, interactive quiz games is one of the best ways to put your MLB knowledge to the test.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes with three hints on the y-axis and three clues on the x-axis. It is up to users to take into account the clues to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On August 31, the Grid asked, among other things, for users to name players who have suited up for both the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins at different points in their respective careers. Today, we will be taking a look at the more relevant names.

"Immaculate Grid 151. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who played for the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins | MLB Immaculate Grid August 31

At 6-foot-11, former pitcher Jon Rauch is tied for the tallest player in MLB history. The Kentucky-native appeared for both teams in the twilight of his 11-year career. Rauch's best season of his career came with the Twins in 2009, when he posted a 1.72 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

In 2012, his first season with the Mets, Rauch faced Houston Astros batter Jose Altuve. The 17-inch differential between the two is thought to be the largest hitter-pitcher size gap ever.

Second baseman Tim Teufel was part of the New York Mets team that won the 1986 World Series. A 1984 Rookie of the Year finalist as a member of the Twins, Teufel was known for his "Teufel Shuffle", which may have influenced the modern "Soto Shuffle" seen by Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres. Teufel also served as the Mets' third base coach from 2011 to 2016.

"RT to wish 1986 World Series champ, Tim Teufel a happy birthday!" - New York Mets

Venezuelan left-hander Johan Santana played for the Minnesota Twins between 2000 and 2007. During that time, he would win a pair of Cy Young Awards. His first such honor came in 2004, when he posted a league-best 2.61 ERA alongside 265 strikeouts, also best in baseball.

He repeated the Cy Young campaign in 2006, leading MLB in ERA, innings pitched, starts, and strikeouts. Santana would once again post the lowest MLB in the league in 2008, his first season with the New York Mets. He retired in 2012.

"Today in 2007 Johan Santana pitched one of the finest games in #MNTwins history. history. He K’d 17 batters in a 1-0 Twins win." - Jeff

Our last Immaculate Grid entry for today belongs to pitcher Rick Aguilera. A long-time member of both clubs, the 6-foot-4 right hander began his career with the Mets in 1985.

A World Series winner in 1986, Aguilera was a three-time All-Star between 1991 and 1993, and won his second ring with the 1991 Minnesota Twins. He retired in 2000 with a record of 86-81 and a career ERA of 3.57.