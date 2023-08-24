Which Twins players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has the Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres at a crossroads. Those who wish to complete this grid will need to name a player who played for both of these teams. Fortunately, there are a few examples.

Nelson Cruz, since he joined the Padres in 2023 before being DFA'd, qualifies here. He's usually a safe guess for most prompts. In 2019 through 2021, he was with the Twins. At the time of writing, 30% of fans had used him here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24: Which Twins players have also played for the Padres?

Here are some other players who joined both the Twins and Padres:

Jason Castro (2017-2019 with MIN, 2020 with SDP)

Phil Hughes (2014-2018 with MIN, 2018 with SDP)

Pat Neshek (2006-2010 with MIN, 2011 with SDP)

Chris Paddack (2022 with MIN, 2019-2021 with SDP)

Fernando Rodney (2018 with MIN, 2016 with SDP)

Gary Sanchez (2022 with MIN, 2023 with SDP)

Rich Hill is another obvious player that's a safe guess for most prompts on the grid. He is again today, as he played for the Twins in 2020 and was just recently traded to the Padres.

Rich Hill played for the Twins and Padres

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. This is a database that has every single player who ever played for both of these teams. That can help your rarity score get even lower.