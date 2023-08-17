Which Twins players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

The Minnesota Twins are featured on the August 17 MLB Immaculate Grid and one of the intersections today pairs them with the ‘Most Valuable Player’ award.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one Twins player who has won the honor while suiting up for the franchise.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It’s been a while since a Twins player won the MVP crown, which might make this intersection seem harder than anticipated. The number of answers to choose from are limited as well - only seven players in Twins history have won the accolade.

Thankfully, this article is here to walk you through all seven names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17: Which Twins players have also won MVP?

Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Joe Mauer remains the last player from the franchise to win the MVP award. Mauer spent the entirety of his fourteen-year-long major league career with the Twins.

In 2009, Mauer became the first catcher to lead the league in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage simultaneously. He won the AL MVP crown that year in what was a near-unanimous decision.

Former first baseman Justin Morneau, also a Twins Hall of Famer, won the AL MVP title in 2006. He also won the Home Run Derby in 2008, becoming the first ever Canadian to do so.

Mauer and Morneau are the only two players who have won the AL MVP title while representing the Twins this century. Other possible answers for this particular intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Zoilo Versalles: 1965 AL MVP

Harmon Killebrew: 1969 AL MVP

Rod Carew: 1977 AL MVP

Roger Peckinpaugh: 1925 AL MVP with the erstwhile Washington Senators

Walter Johnson: 1924 AL MVP with the erstwhile Washington Senators

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.