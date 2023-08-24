Which Twins players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

The Minnesota Twins have seen a number of their players reach impressive stolen base totals in various seasons throughout their history. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 24 has fans guessing from a list of 21 players from this list. With an accuracy rate of just 43%, Sportskeeda is here to help with this puzzle.

Expand Tweet

MLB Immaculate Grid August 24: Which Twins players have recorded 30+ SB in a season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the 2011 season at the age of 23, Ben Revere recorded 34 SB, showcasing his speed and agility on the field. He also achieved this feat during his subsequent season with the team. Ben Revere played for the Twins from 2010 to 2012.

In 2008 at the age of 22, Carlos Gómez managed to steal 33 bases, displaying his base-running prowess. He also repeated this accomplishment in subsequent years, further solidifying his reputation as a swift player. Gomez retired after the 2019 season having played for numerous teams including the Twins, Brewers and Mets.

At the young age of 21 in the 2001 season, Luis Rivas notched 31 SB, showcasing his potential and speed. This achievement marked a notable season for the talented infielder. Rivas also played for the Pirates and Guardians.

Chuck Knoblauch is an exceptional case, as he managed to achieve 30+ SB in multiple seasons. His impressive accomplishments were achieved form 1992 to 1997, during which he showcased his remarkable speed and base stealing ability.

Knoblauch played for several MLB teams including the Twins and the Yankees.

In addition to these four outstanding players, a variety of others have also achieved the 30+ SB milestone in different seasons for the Twins. These names include Rod Carew, Cesar Tovar, Sam Rice, Clyde Milan, and more, all of whom left their mark on the franchise’s history with their exceptional base-running skills. These feats exemplify the Twins’ legacy of fielding players who could expertly navigate the basepaths and make a huge difference with their speed.