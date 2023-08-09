The Minnesota Twins are featured on the August 9 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid and one of their intersections feature the Rookie Of The Year award.

Hence, fans aiming for perfection in today’s grid will need to name one player, current or former, who has won the accolade in their first major league season while representing the Twins.

Only seven players in franchise history have won ROTY, which makes this intersection arguably the most challenging one in today’s grid.

According to Baseball Reference, only 25% of participants have gotten it right at the first go - the lowest success rate out of all the nine available squares. Fortunately, this article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Which Twins players have won Rookie Of The Year? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9

It has been almost three decades since the Minnesota Twins last produced a ROTY-winning talent. Former Twins left fielder Marty Cordova won the honor in 1995. Cordova was selected by the Twins in the first round of the 1989 MLB Draft.

Although, his career never hit the highs his ROTY-winning campaign once promised. Cordova happens to be friends with UFC President Dana White and has featured in one of his video vlogs.

1991 was a great year for the Twins, and a dream rookie season for former second baseman Chuck Knoblauch - possibly the best shout for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Knoblauch was selected by the Twins in the first round of the 1989 MLB Draft and made his major league debut just two years later. He finished his debut MLB season with the AL Rookie Of The Year award and a World Series ring. Not bad, huh?

Chuck Knoblauch had arguably the greatest rookie season in Twins history

Knoblauch joined the New York Yankees in 1998, after seven seasons with the Twins. Great timing, as he went on to three-peat with the Bronx Bombers between 1998 and 2000, adding three more World Series rings to his collection.

Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Tony Oliva (1964 AL ROTY)

Rod Carew (1967 AL ROTY)

John Castino (1979 AL ROTY)

Bob Allison (1959 AL ROTY with the erstwhile Washington Senators)

Albie Pearson (1958 AL ROTY with the erstwhile Washington Senators)