Which venues will host the 2026 World Baseball Classic? Taking a look at the stadiums following MLB's announcement

The MLB made a major announcement Thursday regarding the future of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The league revealed the planned locations for the next iteration of the beloved international baseball tournament, with LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, set to play host to the semi-final matchups, as well as the championship game.

"San Juan. Houston. Tokyo. Miami. The #WorldBaseballClassic returns in March 2026!" - @WBCBaseball

The MLB announced that the 2026 World Baseball Classic will be held across four different cities: Tokyo (Japan), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Houston (USA) and Miami (USA). While Tokyo and Miami played host to multiple games during the 2023 tournament, San Juan and Houston will take over the hosting duties from Phoenix (USA) and Taichung (Taiwan).

Both the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, and LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, hosted games during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Thanks to the success of the tournament, as well as the fan turnout at both stadiums, the two locations are obvious choices for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The games that will be played in San Juan, Puerto Rico will be held at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium. This will be the first time that San Juan has hosted the tournament since the 2013 iteration of the tournament. The stadium is the current home grounds of the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Liga de Beisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente.

"For the first time since 2013, San Juan, Puerto Rico has been selected to host the World Baseball Classic in 2026. This will be the city’s 4th time hosting the WBC" - @Shawn_Spradling

As for Houston, this will be the first time that the American city has been chosen as a host for the WBC. The games will be played at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. Houston fans will be able to witness games in the group stage and the quarterfinals.

Only 4 spots remain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The announcement of the four venues for the 2026 WBC has sent many baseball fans across the globe into a frenzy. They will have the opportunity to witness some of the biggest players in the world compete in the international tournament. Team Japan defeated Team USA in the championship game in 2023, so they will be looking to defend their crown.

16 of the 20 participants have already been announced for the 2026 edition of the tournament, with the final 4 spots to be determined through a series of qualification tournaments next year.

