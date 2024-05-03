Which Washington Nationals player has 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 3, 2024

Another edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed ardent baseball fans about several intriguing topics. While enthusiasts of the game rack their brains for clues, we have all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics?

Two-time World Series winner Johnny Damon is the most popular choice among the players for this query. Kevin Appier and Willie Wilson are some of the other players to have represented both teams.

Which player has played for the Washington Nationals and the Oakland Athletics?

All-Star pitcher Sea Doolittle started his MLB journey with the Oakland Athletics in 2012 and had a five-year stint with the Washington Nationals after his exit from Oakland.

Which Gold Glove winner has played for the Oakland Athletics?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Oakland Athletics icon Rickey Henderson is the most obvious pick for this query. The two-time World Series-winning left fielder's solitary Gold Glove title came with the Athletics in 1981.

Which player has played for the Kansas City Royals and the Cleaveland Guardians?

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana is among the players to have represented both teams in his MLB career. Gaylord Perry, Johnny Damon and Kevin Seitzer are some other names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for the Washington Nationals and the Cleaveland Guardians?

Former Cy Young winner Bartolo Colon is one of the most prominent players to have played for both teams. The four-time All-Star started his MLB journey in Cleaveland and had a brief stint with the Nationals (then called the Montreal Expos).

Which Gold Glove winner has played for the Cleaveland Guardians?

Three-time All-Star and former Cleaveland Guardians fan-favorite Omar Vizuel is the most popular pick among players for this particular query. He claimed eight Gold Glove titles during his glorious stint with the Guardians, representing the team for more than a decade.

Which Kansas City Royals player has a 100+ RBI batting season?

Kansas City Royals icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer George Brett is the most obvious pick for this query. The former MVP registered 100+ RBI in four different seasons for the Royals during an MLB career that spanned over two decades.

Which Washington Nationals player has a 100+ RBI batting season?

One of the biggest MLB names going around and former Washinton National fan-favorite Bryce Harper is arguably the best name for this puzzle. The former Rookie of the Year registered his 100+ RBI season during his final year with the Nationals in 2018.

Which Gold Glove winner has a 100+ RBI batting season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and former MVP Ken Griffey Jr. is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The Seattle Mariners icon nabbed ten Gold Glove awards and registered 100+ RBI seasons on eight occasions during a famed career.

