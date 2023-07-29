Which White Sox pitchers have won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 29

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid publishes a puzzle that baseball fans have been swalloping up with escalating enthusiasm. Many are calling it the best online baseball excersize ever.

The daily challenge features a 3 x 3 square featuring nine spaces. Along the y-axis and x-axis, teams or a statistic are referenced. It is then up to the user to populate the squares with players who fit the intersecting criteria.

On July 29, one of the questions posed by the Immaculate Grid tested users to name a pitcher who had won the Cy Young Award as a member of the White Sox. The Cy Young Award, named after the legendary pitcher himself, is awarded to the best hurler each season.

While many Grid options may have hundreds of viable options, the list of eligible players from his intersect is much smaller. To date, only three men have won a Cy Young Award in a Chicago White Sox uniform.

"Immaculate Grid 118. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Chicago White Sox Cy Young winners | July 29 Immaculate Grid

Early Wynn was the first player to win a Cy Young Award in a Sox jersey, doing so in 1959. A winner at 39, Wynn was 40 days older than Justin Verlander was when he won the 2022 distinction as a member of the Houston Astros. To date, Wynn is the third-oldest pitcher to win a Cy Young.

"Early Wynn about to throw one to Willie Mays. 1954 World Series" - Baseball History Nut

LaMarr "The Incredible Hulk" Hoyt won the honor as a member of the 1983 Sox. That season, he led the MLB in wins and WHIP, posting figures of 24 and 1.024 respectively. A native of South Carolina, Hoyt played on the Sox from 1979 until 1984, before playing the final two seasons of his career for the San Diego Padres.

6-foot-5 right hander Jack McDowell is the most recent Chicago White Sox pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. McDowell won the distinction in 1993 after posting four complete game shutouts, and an ERA of 3.37. The year prior, McDowell finished second in Cy Young voting after throwing 13 complete games that year. McDowell is the final viable answer for this section of the July 29 edition of the Immaculate Grid.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball Over a 3 season stretch (1991-1993) "Black Jack" McDowell was 59-30 with a 3.31 ERA, 38 CG, 8 Shutouts, and the 1993 AL Cy Young pic.twitter.com/NzrMQgkeOD

