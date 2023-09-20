Which White Sox players have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20

The Chicago White Sox are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 20 MLB Immaculate Grid. One intersection of today’s puzzle has paired them with the ‘200+ hits in a season’ landmark.

Therefore, participants are required to name one White Sox player who has registered 200 hits or more in one season.

"Immaculate Grid 171 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

It may sound straightforward, but in fact, this is one of the toughest intersections to solve since the inception of MLB Immaculate Grid.

At the time of writing, only 27% players have managed to solve this intersection in one go.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20: Which White Sox players have 200+ hits in a season?

Only nine players in Chicago White Sox history have managed to accumulate 200 hits or more in one season. Out of those nine possible answers, eight of them predate the 1954 season.

Albert Belle remains the most recent White Sox player to accomplish this feat. The former left fielder spent the majority of his major league career with the erstwhile Cleveland Indians.

He joined the White Sox in 1007, spending only two seasons with the franchise. In his final year, he smashed exactly 200 hits. Belle was forced into early retirement due to degenerative hip osteoarthritis, at the age of only 34.

Baseball legend and Chicago White Sox icon Shoeless Joe Jackson also accomplished this feat more than a century ago, on two occasions - 202 hits in 1916 and 216 hits in 1920.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Nellie Fox - 201 hits (1954)

- 201 hits (1954) Luke Appling - 204 hits (1936)

- 204 hits (1936) Rip Radcliff - 207 hits (1936)

- 207 hits (1936) Al Simmons - 200 hits (1933)

- 200 hits (1933) Carl Reynolds - 202 hits (1930)

- 202 hits (1930) Eddie Collins - 224 hits (1920)

- 224 hits (1920) Buck Weaver - 208 hits (1920)

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.