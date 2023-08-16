Which White Sox players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new, fun puzzle for fans to enjoy. By drawing on their baseball knowledge, fans are able to complete the game, and show off their results.

Supported by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid has released over 130 daily games. Hints are lined up along the axes of the 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid. Users then need to take into account the clues, which could be a team name or statistical value, to populate the squares with the names of MLB stars.

On August 16, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. Let's have a look at some top names.

Players who have played for the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres | MLB Immaculate Grid August 16

While 2011 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Roberto Alomar had the best seasons of his career as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, he also played for both these teams. After signing with the Padres as an international free agent in 1988, the Puerto Rican second baseman began to turn heads. He hit .266/.328/.382 with 9 home runs and 41 RBIs to log a fifth-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting in 1988. Following his trade to the Blue Jays, Alomar's career took off. He won five Gold Gloves, two World Series rings, and a Silver Slugger. Alomar played in 67 games for the 2003 White Sox before retiring in 2004.

Anyone who watched the Chicago White Sox of the early 1980s will remember pitching icon LaMar Hoyt. In 1982, the then-27 year old made the transnition from the bullpen to the rotation, and his team reaped the benefits. He finished 1982 with a league-high 19 wins. In 1983, his 24 wins again led the league, as did his WHIP of 1.024. These numbers, combined with Hoyt's 3.66 ERA in 260 innings was enough for him to win the 1983 Cy Young Award. In 1984, he was traded to the San Diego Padres after his ERA climbed to 4.47 and he surrendered 18 losses, ironically the most in the AL that season.

Since 2020, pitcher Mike Clevinger has appeared for both the Padres and White Sox. After wrestling with success during his time with the Cleveland Indians, Clevinger saw his stats improve markedly after his 2020 season with the Padres, wherein he posted a 2.84 ERA across 4 starts. After signing an $8 million deal with the Chicago White Sox last December, Clevinger was investigated by MLB for alledged domestic abuse against his wife and daughter.

When Adam Engel made his debut for the White Sox in 2017, some wondered if he would last. The rookie managed to hit just .166 in his rookie season. While his average improved to .235 the following season, it was not to be. After being released in 2022, Engel was signed by the San Diego Padres, where he has only appeared in five games so far this season.