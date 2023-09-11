Which White Sox players have also played with the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features two Central teams, the Chicago White Sox in the American League and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League. It's for you to name one player who played for both of these franchises. There are 162 possible answers.

Adam LaRoche is a good answer here. The former MLB outfielder was with the Pirates in 2007, 2008 and 2009. He was a member of the White Sox in 2015, which makes him a possible answer here. At the time of writing, just 5% of players had tried his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11: Which White Sox players have also played with the Pirates?

Here are some other options for who has played for both the Pirates and White Sox:

Melky Cabrera (2015-2017 with CWS, 2019 with PIT)

Bobby Bonilla (1986 with CWS, 1986-1991 with PIT)

Rich Gossage (1972-1976 with CWS, 1977 with PIT)

Jayson Nix (2009-2010 with CWS, 2014 with PIT)

Ivan Nova (2019 with CWS, 2016-2018 with PIT)

Joakim Soria (2018 with CWS, 2015 with PIT)

Melky Cabrera played for both the White Sox and Pirates

Jake Marisnick is another good answer. The veteran outfielder was a member of the 2023 Pirates and was with the White Sox the previous year.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have the full database of all `62 people who have been a member of both the Pirates and White Sox franchises. This will help lower your rarity score by a wide margin.