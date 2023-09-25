Which White Sox players have won the Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

Every day, fans look forward to the latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Despite only having released fewer than 200 quizzes, the popular baseball quiz game has garnered massive popularity in a relatively short period.

The concept is simple. The 3x3 Immaculate Grid comes with three clues along the x-axis and another three along the y-axis. To succeed, players must populate the nine spaces on the grid with names of relevant MLB players.

Among other things, the Sept. 25 Immaculate Grid has asked users to name players who have won a Gold Glove in a Chicago White Sox uniform. Let's take a look at some eligible names.

Chicago White Sox players who have won a Gold Glove | Immaculate Grid Sept. 25

Shortstop Luis Aparicio's seven Gold Gloves as a member of the White Sox are the most in franchise history.

The Venezuelan broke into the league in 1956, hitting .266/.311/.341 with a league-best 21 stolen bases, cruising to first-place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year Award race.

Although he left the White Sox in 1962 for the Baltimore Orioles, Aparicio led the league in steals in every season between 1956 and 1954, and won nine Gold Gloves in the big leagues.

Pitcher Mark Buehrle was a massive part of the White Sox' 2005 World Series-winning campaign.

At 240 lbs, the left-hander could throw heat but was also esteemed for his fielding abilities. In 2005, he posted a 3.12 ERA, complimenting his 16-8 record and league-high 240 innings on the bump. In 2009, he won the Gold Glove Award and followed up with three more, with his last coming during the 2012 campaign with the Miami Marlins.

Current Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is the most recent player from his team to win Gold Glove honors. After defecting from Cuba, Robert joined the Sox in 2020.

During the shortened season, Robert hit .233/.302/.436 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 56 games. After dealing with injuries in the last two seasons, Robert broke out in 2023 and has hit 38 home runs and 80 RBIs, earning his first career All-Star nod.

Many San Diego Padres fans were upset when they learned that 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy was traded to the Sox at the 2009 deadline.

Fortunately, for fans in Chicago, Peavy brought his intensity with him. Despite a couple relatively difficult years adapting to the AL style, Peavy tossed 219 innings in 2012, finishing with a 3.37 ERA and winning both an All-Star honor and a Gold Glove.