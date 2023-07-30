Which Yankees players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30 

On July 30, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Yankees players who have also played for the Diamondbacks. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Brandon Drury: With a smooth swing and defensive versatility, Brandon Drury played for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks. His ability to play multiple positions made him a valuable asset for both teams.

Alan Embree: A veteran left-handed reliever, Alan Embree brought experience and poise to the mound for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks. He played a key role in their respective bullpens during his career.

Bobby Estalella: Primarily a catcher, Bobby Estalella showcased his power-hitting abilities for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks. He was known for his strong arm behind the plate as well.

Ben Ford: As a right-handed pitcher, Ben Ford had stints with both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks. Though his career was relatively short, he contributed to both teams' pitching staff during his time in the majors.

Andy Fox: A utility infielder, Andy Fox displayed defensive prowess and clutch hitting for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks. His versatility allowed him to make an impact on both squads during his career

Randy Choate: A left-handed specialist out of the bullpen, Randy Choate was known for his ability to get tough left-handed hitters out. He played for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks, providing valuable situational pitching during his career.

Tony Clark: A versatile switch-hitting first baseman, Tony Clark displayed power and patience at the plate. He had stints with both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks, contributing with his bat and glove throughout his time in the majors.

Tyler Clippard: As a reliable relief pitcher, Tyler Clippard had success with both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks, utilizing his deceptive changeup to keep hitters off balance during critical moments.

David Dellucci: An outfielder known for his hustle and energy, David Dellucci played for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks. He brought a mix of speed and power to the game.

Stephen Drew: Part of the Drew baseball family, Stephen Drew was a solid infielder who excelled in both fielding and hitting. He showcased his skills for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks, contributing to their successes.