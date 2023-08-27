Which Yankees players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 27

The August 27 MLB Immaculate Grid requires fans to guess players who have featured for both the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. With only nine guesses to fill the 3x3 puzzle, users have to name a player who has donned both jerseys.

Throughout the extensive history of Major League Baseball, a total of 132 players have played for both franchises and thus, the list contains some high-profile names.

A legend for both teams, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez comes to mind first. He played for the Mariners from 1994 to 2000 and the Yankees from 2004 to 2016, scoring over 189 and 351 home runs respectively.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 24: Other Yankees and Mariners players

The most popular answer from fans is the ever-loveable, 10-time All-Star, Ichiro Suzuki from Japan. He spent 12 years at the Mariners before joining the New York Yankees for two and half seasons in 2012. He returned home to the Mariners in 2018, before becoming the special assistant to the Seattle Mariners' chairman post-retirement in 2019.

Mike Ford debuted in the MLB for the New York Yankees in 2019, and found himself at the Mariners after a tumultuous 2022 which saw him move through four teams.

Other possible answers include:

Randy Johnson

Jay Buhner

Raul Ibanez

Robinson Canu

Freddy Garcia

James Paxton

Jim Beattie

Ken Griffey Sr.

Ruben Sierra

Danny Tartabull

Bobby Brown

Steve Balboni

Ken Phelps

Jeff Nelson

Gaylord Perry

To find out more players, take a look at the Baseball Reference website. It offers extensive information on all 132 players who have represented the two franchises, even for a single inning.