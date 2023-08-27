Which Yankees players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox have been paired in the August 27 MLB Immaculate Grid.
Players aiming for perfection will need to name one player, current or former, who has proudly donned both jerseys.
A staggering total of 234 players have represented the two long-standing franchises. With plenty of options to choose from, this article will narrow your focus to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27: Which Yankees players have also played for the White Sox?
Andrew Benintendi seems to be the most popular shout for this intersection, with 15% of participants going for him. The Chicago White Sox left fielder spent the 2022 season with the New York Yankees.
Carlos Rodon is another good guess for this intersection. The southpaw made his major league debut with the White Sox, spending seven seasons with the franchise. He penned a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees last offseason.
Other possible answers for the Yankees - White Sox intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:
- Sandy Alomar
- John Anderson
- Pete Appleton
- Martin Autry
- Stan Bahnsen
- Wilson Betemit
- Ron Blomberg
- Ping Bodie
- Bobby Bonds
- Frenchy Bordagaray
- Babe Borton
- Daryl Boston
- Scott Bradley
- Rob Brantly
- Garland Braxton
- Jim Brideweser
- Hal Brown
- Brian Bruney
- Harry Byrd
- Tommy Byrne
- Melky Cabrera
- Johnny Callison
- José Canseco
- Andy Carey
Be sure to check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise. Give it a try!