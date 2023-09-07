Which Yankees players have played with the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 7 has asked fans to name players who have represented both the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

A total of 191 players have played for both teams and are valid answers to today's Immaculate Grid.

The first name to come to mind is Curtis Granderson.

Granderson began his career with the Detroit Tigers at the age of 23 in 2004. He spent six years with the Tigers, maintaining a batting average of .272. In 2010, he was traded to the New York Yankees and played there for four seasons.

During his time with the Yankees, he boasted an OPS of .829. Granderson achieved significant recognition, earning three All-Star selections and winning a Silver Slugger award.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 7: Other Yankees and Tigers players

David Wells

David Wells made his debut in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 1993, he joined the Tigers' roster, where he had an ERA of 3.78.

The three-time All-Star decided to lend his talents to the New York Yankees in 1997. He won the World Series with the Yankees in 1998.

Ivan Rodriguez

Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez also fits the bill. After winning the 2003 World Series, Rodriguez joined the Detroit Tigers in 2004. The 14-time All-Star posted an OPS of .777 during his stint with the Tigers. His presence behind the plate was also instrumental in the team's success.

Rodriguez joined the New York Yankees for a single season in 2008.

Cecil Fielder

Cecil Fielder, an MLB powerhouse, joined the Tigers in 1990. His time in Detroit was marked by impressive performances, and he boasted an OPS of .849.

In 1996, Fielder joined the New York Yankees and played 98 games for the franchise. He won the World Series with the Yankees the very same year.

Some other answers to today's Immaculate Grid are:

Cameron Maybin

Jody Mercer

Andrew Miller

Pete Kozma

Clay Rapada

Phil Coke