Which Yankees players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

The New York Yankees have a long and storied history that includes some of the game's all-time greats. The Bronx Bombers may be known for their power-hitters over the years but the team has also been home to some of the MLB's top fielders.

The Immaculate Grid from August 19 asks fans to name former Yankees players that have won the prestigious Gold Glove award. There are a list of names that stand out but, as always, the rarer the answer, the better it is.

Since the award began in 1957, there have been 25 different Yankee players to win the Gold Glove. Three of them were pitchers and the rest positional players. Jose Trevino remains the only player in the franchise to win the Platinum Glove, achieving the feat in 2022.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19: Which Yankees players have won Gold Glove?

Jose Trevino looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium

Derek Jeter is the most obvious answer that comes to mind. The legendary shortstop spent his entire 20-year MLB career in the Bronx and played in 2747 regular season games for the organization. Over that stretch, he established himself as one of the game's premier defenders. Jeter won five Gold Gloves with his first coming in 2004 and his last in 2010.

Don Mattingly won the award an incredible nine times between 1985-1994. He is still considered one of the best first baseman in the club's history.

Second baseman Bobby Richardson is another solid pick. The infielder was part of the great Yankees infields during the 60's that were considered some of the best in the league. He won five Gold Gloves between 1961-1965. He was also instramental in the club's 1958, 1961 and 1962 World Series titles.

Roger Maris was known for his ability to hit home runs but many forget that he also won a Gold Glove with the Yankees in 1960 after being traded from the Kansas City Royals.

Thurman Munson and Elston Howard join Trevino as the two other catchers on the list.

For a name many fans may have forgetten we present Norm Siebern. The well-travelled utility man played with several organizations during an illustrious career and won a Gold Glove with the Yankees in 1958.

Ron Guidry, Mark Teixeira, Bernie Williams, Tom Tresh and Brett Gardner would have been a few of the other acceptable answers.