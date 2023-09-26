In a disappointing season for the Chicago White Sox, outfielder Luis Robert Jr. provided a glimmer of hope. However, Robert was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a mild MCL sprain in his left knee.

Robert left Sunday's game against the Red Sox complaining of knee soreness. Subsequent evaluation confirmed the injury.

But the White Sox are optimistic about his recovery, estimating a time frame of two-four weeks. This suggests that Robert will be fully prepared for Spring Training in 2024.

Despite ending his fourth MLB season on the injured list, Robert set new career highs. The 26-year-old ended the season 2023 with 38 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 90 runs scored. Further, he showed his defensive prowess with his +13 OAA.

Devastated Chicago White Sox fans flooded Twitter after Luis Robert Jr. was placed on the IL. The setback dashed his chances of reaching the coveted 40-homer mark in a season.

What does Luis Robert Jr.'s injury mean for the Chicago White Sox's 2023 season?

The White Sox are currently 60-96 and are fourth in AL Central. They do not have any hopes of making the playoffs.

The Pale Hose are nearing the conclusion of one of its most dismal seasons. The absence of Robert paves the way for outfielder Tyler Naquin to make his White Sox debut and first MLB appearance in 2023.

Naquin was previously signed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was traded to the Sox in August. Now, Naquin will look to capitalize on the opportunity afforded by Robert's injury.

For the White Sox team, Robert's late-season injury is the latest in a string of unfortunate events. Nevertheless, the franchise and its fans can take some solace in Robert's breakout performance. It can be viewed as a cornerstone upon which it can rebuild in the offseason.