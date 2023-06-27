Chicago White Sox fans were left disappointed after their team lost the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. It was a close encounter between the two teams that ended 2-1 in favor of the Angels.

It was a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth from pitcher Aaron Bummer which gave the Angels a walk-off victory and left fans with their heads in their hands. They took to social media to slam the team and the pitcher for being unable to deliver in the closing stages of the game.

Jimmy @FlynnJimmy__ @whitesox joke of an organization lmfao. Sell the team @whitesox joke of an organization lmfao. Sell the team

Tyler @Rise_Salute @whitesox HAHAHA FAKE TEAM FRAUD FAN BASE, FRAUD ORGANIZATION!!!! GO CUBS @whitesox HAHAHA FAKE TEAM FRAUD FAN BASE, FRAUD ORGANIZATION!!!! GO CUBS

Robert @Banky_Edwards @whitesox Can we get a catcher who can catch? And a manager that knows you don't pitch Bummer vs Lefties or bring him in with runners on... @whitesox Can we get a catcher who can catch? And a manager that knows you don't pitch Bummer vs Lefties or bring him in with runners on...

Don Pasha @aanalyst50 @whitesox No offense at all. Pathetic. It’s June 26 and it’s the same old problem. Appreciate the solo HR but there’s no rule that one can’t hit a HR with men on base. Chicago White Sox need good clutch hitters, of which today they have zip. @whitesox No offense at all. Pathetic. It’s June 26 and it’s the same old problem. Appreciate the solo HR but there’s no rule that one can’t hit a HR with men on base. Chicago White Sox need good clutch hitters, of which today they have zip.

Clean house already @whitesox PH Grandal (Strikeout)
2 Catching errors Grandal (Sox Lose)
Clean house already

Dan Town @DanTown22 @whitesox Bummer shouldn't be on the roster, let alone pitching the 9th in a tie game. Fire everyone. @whitesox Bummer shouldn't be on the roster, let alone pitching the 9th in a tie game. Fire everyone.

maddie @maddie_spagnola @whitesox Sell the whole fricken franchise for gods sake @whitesox Sell the whole fricken franchise for gods sake

The Chicago White Sox have had a tough start to the 2023 MLB season. They are currently fourth in their division with a 34-46 record and are in need of a boost if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive. They put up a good fight against the Angels but failed to deliver when it counted to most, costing them the game.

Monday's game started on a positive note for the Chicago team, with a first-inning solo homer from Luis Robert Jr. to give them an early lead. However, Shohei Ohtani leveled things for the Angels with his 26th homer in the fourth innings of the game.

Both starting pitchers of the two sides were impressive throughout the game and took it to extras with the scores tied. In the ninth innings, Bummer delivered a wild pitch and Mike Trout was at hand to capitalize on the mistake and win it for the Angels. White Sox fans were furious with how the game ended and took to social media to blast the team.

"Joke of an organization lmfao. Sell the team," wrote one fan on Twitter. "What a bummer," added another.

Both starting pitchers impress as White Sox vs Angels goes down to the wire

While the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels was ultimately decided by a wild pitch, it is not a fair reflection of the pitching standards of the game.

Dylan Cease started for Chicago while Reid Detmers was on starting duty for the Angels. Both recorded 10 strikeouts and gave away a single run each to make the game a close encounter between the two sides.

There are still three games to go in the series and it promises to be an action-packed and exciting affair in the MLB.

