White Sox fans start Opening Day 2025 full of doom & gloom

Chicago White Sox fans wasted no time in poking fun at the prospect of another losing season. The Sox are coming off a 121-loss season, leading many fans to believe that one more 100-loss season could be on the horizon.

Ad

Avid White Sox fan and writer ChiSoxFanMike published the following comical X post on March 26:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No sooner had the post gone live, fans began leaving their two cents on the thought of the White Sox getting their season off on the left foot.

Here’s a look at what some fans had to say about the ChiSox being eliminated from playoff contention on day one:

“If they win today, they'll be over .500 for the first time since April 2023,” one fan weighed in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“What’s the floor for the White Sox this season?” this fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Hey now, we’re a first place team as of right now,” another fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, not all fans were so gloomy about the Sox’s prospects this season. Some fans expressed mild optimism regarding this upcoming season. Let’s see what these fans posted:

“Okay, let's wait 10 games before doing that,” a fan commented.

“Put my life on it they win today,” this fan posted on social media.

“Come on Mike!!!! Believe!!! Will Venable is about to win manager of the year, Luis Robert is starting his MVP campaign, and Davis Martin is already taking photos for his Cy Young award!!!” another fan opined.

Ad

The ChiSox kick off their season against the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day. ChiSox fans hope a good first game could lead to a solid season, improving on last year’s abysmal totals.

White Sox open 2025 after record-losing season

The Chicago White Sox will open their 2025 season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The White Sox hope to get off on the right foot after losing a record 121 games last season. The unfortunate mark was one loss more than the previous record of 120, held by the 1962 New York Mets.

Ad

This season, mild optimism reigns in the North Side of the Windy City as Will Venable takes the helm. Venable served on Bruce Bochy’s staff with the Texas Rangers.

Bochy, a four-time World Series-winning manager, last won in 2023 with the Texas Rangers. As such, he has gained significant experience from one of the game’s greatest managers.

While taking over the ChiSox is no easy task for Venable, he will have a solid core of players like Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr.

Of course, expectations are low for the White Sox this season. But the hope is that Venable’s tutelage and the right clubhouse attitude can lead the ChiSox into a new era of optimism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback