Joey Gallo drops cryptic message after being released by White Sox

Joey Gallo was trying to make the opening day roster for the Chicago White Sox, but that dream ended when he was released on Sunday.

Gallo has had a solid MLB career as an outfielder, making two All-Star teams and a former member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shortly after his release was announced, Gallo announced on X that he was leaving the outfield altogether.

"It’s been fun outfield, ✌🏼" Gallo captioned his post.

The video posted by Gallo shows him making incredible plays as an outfielder, where he has spent his entire career.

Instead of trying to make another team as an outfielder, Gallo confirmed that he would be looking to make the transition to pitcher.

"Just to be clear, I will be pitching," Gallo posted.

It didn't take long for the news to start to circulate on news outlets, but it's unclear how serious Joey Gallo is about making this transition. Becoming a pitcher is not easy, and it would take Gallo time before he is able to get on the mound for an MLB team.

Gallo made his MLB debut during the 2015 season and has provided plenty of power throughout his career. He has belted 208 career home runs but played in just 76 games with the Washington Nationals in 2024.

Joey Gallo vs. Dante Bichette comparisons caused MLB legend to respond

Joey Gallo was the subject of a baseball argument in February after a fan named Daniel Markham compared him favorably to Dante Bichette. The comparison was made while Gallo was looking for a team, and Markham believed he was better than four-time All-Star Dante Bichette.

"You don't actually need WAR to know that Gallo was significantly better than Bichette," Markham wrote. "They have near-identical OPS+ figures, so Dante wasn't a better hitter. And that Gallo is both much better with the glove and on the basepaths is kind of a given."

MLB legend Chipper Jones responded in disgust at the post:

"This is one of the worst baseball tweets in the history of horrible baseball tweets! This has to be for clicks… cuz I bit!"

Now that Gallo is attempting to become a pitcher, fans are going to need new players to compare him to.

